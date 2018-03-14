Anthony Renzi has found a new home.

Renzi, the former CEO of Walter Investment Management Corp., which recently changed its name to Ditech Holding Corp., is set to become the president and chief operating officer of Cenlar FSB, one of the nation’s largest mortgage subservicers.

Walter Investment (now Ditech) announced last month that Renzi would be stepping down as the nonbank’s CEO just as the company was set to emerge from bankruptcy.

Sponsor Content

Renzi was replaced at Walter by Jeffrey Baker, who the company elevated from chief operating officer to serve as interim CEO and president.

Renzi took over at Walter in September 2016, becoming the company’s fourth CEO in just under a year.

Renzi came to Walter from Citigroup as well, where he served as the chief operating officer, managing director and head of operations for Citi’s North America retail bank, commercial bank and CitiMortgage.

Earlier in his career, Renzi was executive vice president of the single-family business, operations and technology at Freddie Mac, chief operating officer of GMAC Residential Capital and served as president of GMAC Mortgage from 2001 to 2010.

Now, after leading Walter through bankruptcy and seeing the company emerge with a new name, Renzi is moving on to Cenlar.

At Cenlar, Renzi will join the company’s senior management team and will focus on “client success and delivering world class service,” the company said in a release.

Renzi will also be “instrumental in ensuring that Cenlar meets the growth needs of our subservicing clients and of the company’s business plan,” the company added.

“Tony’s appointment reflects his impressive work history spanning 30+ years in the mortgage banking and financial services industry and demonstrated success in executive level positions at Walter Investment/DiTech Holding, CitiMortgage and Freddie Mac,” said Gregory Tornquist, CEO of Cenlar FSB.

“It is his proven track record of industry leading customer service, operational excellence and leadership that will enable Cenlar to continue its growth,” Tornquist added.