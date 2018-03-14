Mortgage services provider LenderLive announced Wednesday that Ian Morgan has been promoted to the role of chief information security officer.

Morgan, who joined LenderLive in Sept. 2010, will be responsible for the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the company’s information assets, as well as partnering with LenderLive’s business lines to strengthen existing security controls, setting the strategic direction of information security at the company and adhering to regulatory requirements, LenderLive explained in a press release. He will report to Chief Information Officer Lorie Helms.

Throughout Morgan’s tenure with LenderLive, he has held positions of increasing responsibility within the organization. Most recently, he served as technology solutions vice president, where he guided the build-out of the company’s workflow system, strengthened the company’s eSign, eMortgage, and document imaging platforms, and strove to secure business systems by meeting comprehensive audit requirements, the company said.

Prior to joining LenderLive, Morgan held IT management positions with Alameda Mortgage, Assurity Financial Services, Information Management Research and Optimus Corporation.

“Information security has become a critical and essential priority for our clients. By creating a dedicated executive level position, we are demonstrating our commitment to protecting client and customer information entrusted to LenderLive,” said Rob Clements, chairman, and chief executive officer of LenderLive. “Ian is a perfect fit for this position. He’s a seasoned financial services veteran with deep industry knowledge in information technology and security. During his tenure at LenderLive, he has demonstrated proven success in building strong teams to achieve a streamlined and cohesive operation. I am confident that Ian will continue to be a critical contributor as we grow and evolve.”