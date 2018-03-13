Dart Appraisal is growing.

The appraisal management company announced Tuesday afternoon that it acquired Valuation Management Group, an appraisal management company based in Georgia.

Valuation Management Group was founded in 2006 and is led by Vicky Thompson, who was named a HousingWire Magazine Woman of Influence in 2015.

According to the companies, the majority of the VMG team is set to join Dart Appraisal, and the combined company plans to maintain an office location in the Atlanta area.

Michael Dresden, president of Dart Appraisal, said that the deal will allow Dart to offer more services to more clients.

In addition to offering residential appraisal services, VMG also offers commercial appraisals. So the acquisition will enable Dart to begin providing commercial appraisals as well.

“Acquiring VMG allows us to continue to bolster the quality service our clients expect from Dart Appraisal,” Dresden said.

“We’ll be able to offer more products, further expand our already strong appraiser panel, and provide more support by adding dozens of talented employees to our first-rate team,” Dresden continued.

“VMG’s experience with commercial appraisals is a great value-add for us,” Dresden added. “We’re excited to be able to offer commercial valuations to our lender clients, ￼and being able to tap into the commercial expertise at VMG will be really beneficial for our company and our customers.”

Dart also said that acquiring VMG allows the company to grow its footprint in the Southeast, specifically in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

Thompson said that the combination of Dart and VMG will be good for all involved.

“We are extremely excited to join with our friends at Dart Appraisal,” Thompson said.

“The combined company enables us to better serve our clients as part of a larger organization. We have known Dart’s president for years, and we believe that the combined companies will benefit our clients and employees,” Thompson continued.

“The culture at VMG has always been to give exceptional service to our clients and to take good care of our employees and appraisers, and Dart shares that philosophy,” Thompson concluded. “For our current clients, I believe it will be business as usual!”