BofI Federal Bank announced the launch of new mobile app that provides Realtors a dashboard to oversee clients’ BofI loans.

BOFI Realtor, which is free and available to download on both Google’s Play store and Apple’s App Store, gives Realtors a snapshot of their clients’ BofI loans in the pipeline, status updates, requests for documentation, and a proprietary “loan health” feature that provides anticipated days-to-close for each loan, the company explained in a press release.

“We have developed a proprietary technology platform that will accelerate our growth in home purchase mortgage originations,” said John Dustman, senior vice president of consumer direct lending for BofI. “BOFI Realtor redefines communication standards and is focused on personalization, streamlining processes and creating efficiencies between BOFI and Realtors. Instant loan status updates, tracking of key milestones in relation to the close of escrow, access to loan conditions, real-time mortgage rates and payment calculators create distinct value for Realtors and provide a high standard of accountability during the origination process. We are proud to be a leader in this space and we expect BOFI Realtor to be a very important product for us in the years ahead.”