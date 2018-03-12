Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation announced Monday that Dianna Higgins has been promoted to vice president of internal audit.

Higgins’ promotion follows former VP Gary Antonovich’s retirement this month.

Higgins began her career with MGIC in 1996 as an auditor and has worked her way up through the company’s risk management and audit departments.

"Dianna's promotion reflects her significant contributions as a leader within our organization," said Tim Mattke, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Dianna's depth of industry and audit expertise is matched only by her boundless enthusiasm for her work and for the success of her colleagues."