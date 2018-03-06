Baker Hill, a lending, risk management, and analytics technology solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with construction lender Built Technologies.

Baker Hill explained in a press release that the alliance will expand access to Built’s cloud-based construction lending software and Baker Hill’s NextGen, a lending and risk management solution.

Through this relationship, Baker Hill and Built will work together to better serve, expand, and grow their mutual client base.

In the press release, Baker Hill explained it will refer Built’s construction loan management solution to its financial institution clients, and in reverse, Built will recommend Baker Hill NextGen, to its clients.

“Entering into a strategic alliance with Built Technologies will help Baker Hill deliver the highest level of value and service to our clients,” said John M. Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. “Both companies strive to empower streamlined lending operations with a better user experience and this alliance will help further align those interests, ensuring sustainable portfolio growth for our clients as well as Built’s clients.”

“Through this strategic alliance, Built and Baker Hill are making it easier than ever for financial institutions to drive productivity and profitability in all areas of construction lending, including consumer, home builder finance, and commercial,” said Chase Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Built. “Like Built’s construction loan platform, Baker Hill NextGen ensures lenders have access to the right information in real-time to streamline lending processes and increase profitability while reducing risk. As a result, we believe our relationship with Baker Hill will empower the future success and growth of our customers’ businesses.”