Aspen Grove Solutions, a Maryland-based mortgage technology solutions provider, has appointed JK Huey to its advisory board.

Huey brings more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Recently retired from Wells Fargo, Huey will offer her expertise to assist Aspen Grove in providing technology solutions to the mortgage industry, the company said in a press release.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, she held senior management positions at other large companies where she oversaw a variety of areas, including customer service, default management, retail production, and acquisitions. Huey was recently made the Chairman Emeritus of the National Mortgage Service Organization. She has also served as president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association and served on the Black Knight Mortgage Advisory Board, the Fannie Mae Customer Advisory Board, and the Freddie Mac Servicer Advisory Board.

“At Aspen we believe we are transforming the mortgage industry to enhance outcomes for the investors / servicers and their borrowers, with solutions that simplify the operations of default property management and property servicing,” said Sean Ryan, CEO at Aspen Grove Solutions. “JK’s extensive knowledge, industry experience and exemplary reputation will help guide Aspen’s business to ensure we are providing the right solutions to the industry. We are delighted to welcome JK onto our Advisory Board and we look forward to many years working together to improve the outcomes for everyone including the borrower.”

“I am honored to be asked to serve on Aspen Grove's Advisory Board. Knowing the challenges the industry is faced with, and having worked with a number of technology solutions, I know the team at Aspen Grove is ready to provide the support and solutions needed for companies to be successful,” Huey said. “I'm looking forward to assisting them in the development of tools and solutions to better serve their clients.”