New American Funding announced it is expanding its territory in the Seattle area with the grand opening of its new branch in Bellevue, Washington’s business district.

The new location, located at 10400 NE 4th Street in Bellevue, Washington, will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 8 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be attended by the mayor of neighboring Kirkland, Washington, and its Chamber of Commerce.

The lender announced that after seeing the growth in the Seattle metro area, New American Funding saw an opportunity to service the needs of those in the Kirkland and Bellevue area. The full-service branch will offer a range of purchase and refinance products with a focus on jumbo loans and the company’s 1% down program.

“We’re committed to finding creative financing solutions for every client,” said Diana Bowar, New American Funding branch manager. “We’re passionate about working with first-time homebuyers and showing them how they can get into a home. We believe in thinking outside of the box.”

Bowar, a Seattle native, was selected to lead the new branch and brings 25 years of experience to her new role.

“Diana is a tremendous asset to our company and this community,” Regional Manager Tony Blodgett said. “Her values align with ours and she’s ideal to spearhead our growth to the next level.”

New American Funding, listed as Broker Solutions on the 2016 HMDA scorecard, continues to increase its market share, and in 2016 came in as the 27th top lender by number of originations, according to data prepared by iEmergent, an Iowa-based market research firm. They earned that spot by closing 37,993 loans, $10.8 billion by volume, and making up 0.5% of total market share.

And the company's leadership is making waves in the mortgage market as Patty Arvielo received HousingWire's 2017 Women of Influence award.

And this expansion is one of many in recent months. Most recently, the company announced it was expanding its reach in the Central Texas region.