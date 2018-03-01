Last year, NEXT Mortgage Events, a creator of events for women mortgage executives, revealed its first conference that took place in January 2018: NEXT; now, it is preparing for yet another NEXT conference.

NEXT, the mortgage technology conference for women, announced its second biannual event will be held at Hotel Zaza in Dallas June 21-22, 2018.

And lenders and GSEs will get special discounted registration fees.

“NEXT introduced an unmatched quality of networking and attendees have said they want more time to connect with fellow attendees,” NEXT co-founder Molly Dowdy said.

“In June, we’ll have more time for networking and even more activities designed to bring attendees together,” Dowdy said. “We’re thrilled that NEXT is becoming the go-to event for connecting with the who’s who of women in mortgage lending.”

As a media sponsor, HousingWire will be there to cover the event, which includes educational sessions, technology demonstrations, a product-focused exposition hall and networking meetings.

At the January conference, experts spoke at various panels addressing key subjects in the mortgage industry, many of which were led by our own Managing Editor of Content Solutions, Sarah Wheeler.

Some of these panels included the changes that need to come to construction lending, Millennial myths and what the younger generation really wants, the latest news in blockchain and of course, economic updates.

Now, the NEXT Mortgage Conference is accepting proposals from you about what should be covered in its next sessions. Submit your suggestions here.