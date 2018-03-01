Breaking News

Who cares about property valuations?

Why working as a team is the only way to reach more homeowners

March 1, 2018
Danielle Chavez
In order to accomplish our goal of closing loans, each player must accept that they are part of a larger team and acknowledge the other players and allow them to perform their jobs. Rather than the listing agent loading the appraiser up with 20 potential “comps” at the time of the inspection, or the loan officer continually calling the appraiser to see when the report will be completed, why not trust that they are competent in their area of expertise and let them perform their job without interference or pressure?
The future of valuations

The appraisal industry is in the midst of huge disruption as automated valuation models and hybrid appraisal products gain favor with regulators and investors. What does the future hold for appraisers and appraisal companies as they adjust to the new realities of automation?

Valuation: Evolution or revolution?

Jeff Jonas
Jeff Jonas
 Real Estate
There has been a conscious and rapid shift to broaden the use of alternative valuation products for origination. Not every decision needs a $500, full-blown 1004 interior appraisal. And in some markets where appraisers are short in number, the turn times can stretch from days to weeks. What these new alternative — some would say disruptive — valuation products do is enable lenders and servicers to better match the product to the risk by harnessing big data and technology. 