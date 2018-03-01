Who cares about property valuations?

From HW Magazine

In order to accomplish our goal of closing loans, each player must accept that they are part of a larger team and acknowledge the other players and allow them to perform their jobs. Rather than the listing agent loading the appraiser up with 20 potential “comps” at the time of the inspection, or the loan officer continually calling the appraiser to see when the report will be completed, why not trust that they are competent in their area of expertise and let them perform their job without interference or pressure?