California-based JMAC Lending, announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters.

The new HQ for the company is located in Orange County and the new workspace more than doubles the lender’s office space, providing a central operating center to support the company’s clients and strategic business initiatives, the company explained in a release.

“Our new office provides a dynamic and collaborative work environment for our team,” JMAC Lending President Christina Pham said. “In a contracting market, JMAC is growing. We are expanding our operations to better support the needs of our broker clients.”

The company renovated the second floor of the JMAC Lending building at 2510 Red Hill Ave. to create a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot workplace for up to 200 employees, it said. The office features communal spaces with sofas and unique meeting areas for presentations, training and conferences, the company added.

To celebrate the opening, the company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with 150 employees and guests.

“Our new headquarters is JMAC’s investment in our business partners,” JMAC Lending’s Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pham said. “This sets the tone for our commitment to providing a stable operations center backed by our industry-leading mortgage technology and expertise.We want to demonstrate to our broker clients that they are partnered with the right lender.