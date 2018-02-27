Title Source, the title insurance, settlement services, and valuations provider, just unveiled a massive rebranding effort and will now be known as Amrock.

The new name comes in part from Amrock’s parent company, Rock Holdings, which also owns Quicken Loans.

Rock Holdings is also the parent company of One Reverse Mortgage; Quicken Loans Mortgage Services, a mortgage origination platform servicing community banks and credit unions; In-House Realty, a digital platform matching consumers with real estate agents; RocketLoans, the “fastest online personal loan platform in America;” and Rock Connections, a strategic marketing company; to name a few.

In an exclusive interview with HousingWire, Amrock CEO Jeff Eisenshtadt said the company outgrew its previous name after being known as Title Source for more than 20 years.

“This is a major milestone and major turning point for our business,” Eisenshtadt told HousingWire, adding that the new brand is reflective of the company’s focus on technology.

“We’re a tech-driven, American-based company,” Eisenshtadt said. “We really think of ourselves as an insuretech provider.”

While the company shares a parent and a technology focus with Quicken Loans, Amrock gets a significant portion of its business from other lenders. Eisenshtadt told HousingWire that the company does business with nine of the nation’s top 10 lenders.

Eisenshtadt also said that the rebranding effort was a massive undertaking, involving hundreds of staffers in legal, regulatory, operations, support, marketing and other departments.

“This has been a year in the making,” he said, adding that it’s been a “high-wire act” to get the company’s name changed in all 50 states because of the existence of multiple licenses in each state.

Additionally, Eisenshtadt said that the company operated with different names in many states due to state naming requirements involving the use of the word “title” in the company’s name.

Changing the company’s name to Amrock will allow the company to have unified branding across the country, Eisenshtadt said.

“The Amrock brand is a reflection of who we are today, a leading edge provider of fintech services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries,” Eisenshtadt said.

“We’ve grown exponentially since Title Source began in 1997, and our new brand identity matches the countless advancements we have made in our technology, products and services,” Eisenshtadt continued. “Amrock signifies the future of our company and its industry-leading position delivering superior solutions, speed and service to our clients.”

As Eisenshtadt notes, the company has grown significantly in the last 20 years. According to Eisenshtadt, Amrock started out as a small title agency and has now grown into “the nation’s largest independent provider of title insurance, valuations and closing services.”

“This is a big thing for us,” Eisenshtadt said. “We started out with 30 team members. We now have 2,500 team members.”

As for the future, Eisenshtadt told HousingWire that the company is working on its own fully digital closing solution that will be “lender agnostic.”

Eisenshtadt said the company does not plan to licensee another company’s technology to power its digital closing solution. “Our goal is make it 100% electronic,” he said. “We’re building out our own technology.”

Eisenshtadt said that the company’s digital closing solution has through beta testing and should be ready to roll out within in the next few months.

Along with the rebranding, Amrock is launching a new website: Amrock.com.

“Our website, apps, tools and other proprietary technology bring clarity to a traditionally complex process,” Eisenshtadt said.

“Behind our amazing technology is a team of individuals incredibly passionate about agile development, industry knowledge and the trusted relationships formed throughout our business,” Eisenshtadt concluded. “I could not be more proud of our team members at Amrock who have contributed their creativity and hard work to the company’s success.”