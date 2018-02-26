Changes keep rolling in at Radian just two weeks after shaking up its sales team.

Today, Radian Group welcomed Eric Ray into the role of senior executive vice president, technology and transaction services.

The private mortgage insurance services company also promoted Derek Brummer (pictured, below) to senior EVP of mortgage insurance and risk services.

“As we position our company for the future, I believe that expanding Derek’s role and welcoming Eric to the Radian team will help drive our success. We have an established leadership position with our large, high-quality mortgage insurance portfolio and have made tremendous progress in refocusing our mortgage and real estate services businesses,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry, in a statement.

Brummer was promoted to the newly created position of senior executive vice president, Mortgage Insurance and Risk Services.

Brummer will:

Continue to be responsible for credit risk management strategy and policy

Lead Radian’s mortgage insurance and risk services business and the team responsible for all mortgage insurance, credit risk products and operations.

Grow the value of Radian’s high-quality mortgage insurance portfolio and to expand and evolve the company’s credit risk products and services.

Brummer joined Radian in 2002 and has served as Radian’s chief risk officer since 2013.

Ray, also in a newly created role, will:

Drive the strategic transformation of Radian’s mortgage and real estate services businesses

Provide the overall vision, strategy and leadership for Radian’s information technology functions enterprise-wide.

Ray has more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector. Most recently, he served as general manager of global technology services at IBM.

“With Derek’s continued leadership and outstanding credit risk discipline, and Eric’s proven expertise in transforming businesses and enabling best-in-class technologies, I am confident we have the right team in place to shape our future, support our customers and deliver even greater shareholder value,” Thornberry added.