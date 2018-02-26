Carrington Mortgage Holdings announced Monday that Rick Sharga has rejoined the company as an executive vice president.

Sharga will serve as the primary spokesperson for Carrington in his new role and will be responsible for public relations and communications, as well as branding and marketing strategies for all of Carrington’s companies, the company explained in a press release.

“We’re glad to have Rick back at Carrington,” said Kevin Cloyd, chief administrative officer for Carrington Holding Company. “Carrington has numerous products and services, from our rapidly growing loan origination and servicing platforms, to our consumer-facing online services such as Carrington Connects, which manage every step of the home ownership and mortgage journey, and Rick is uniquely qualified to deliver our messages successfully in all of our markets.”

Prior to returning to Carrington, Sharga served for five years at Ten-X, first as executive vice president of the company’s Auction.com business, and most recently as the company’s chief marketing officer, responsible for rebranding the company and helping position it for its successful 2017 sale to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners. Sharga is a frequently quoted subject matter expert on the mortgage and real estate industries, and has appeared regularly in major broadcast, print and online media.

“Carrington’s mix of products and services is as diverse as it is unique, and the company has a great deal to offer to consumers, agents and brokers,” Sharga said. “The market is looking for the kinds of products and services that Carrington offers, from loan products that enable credit-challenged borrowers in underserved communities to buy a home to the new Connects platform that provides homebuyers an integrated solution for finding a home, getting a loan and closing the transaction. It’s great to be back, and I’m looking forward to building the Carrington brand across all of our audiences.”