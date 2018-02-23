Nationwide Title Clearing, a post-closing services provider for financial institutions, investors and servicers, announced this week that it promoted Debbie Lastoria to the position of vice president of national sales.

Lastoria previously served the company’s vice president of business development.

While serving as NTC’s VP of business development, Lastoria was honored as one of HousingWire Magazine’s Women of Influence in 2015.

Lastoria joined NTC more than 10 years ago, and according to the company, she has been a “major contributor” to the company’s 600% revenue growth since she started.

“Her strategic and creative thinking has provided solutions outside of NTC’s core product line. In many cases, Lastoria was sought out by clients as the essential solution for developing new services that satisfy specific issues and/or compliance requirements,” the company said in a release.

During her time at NTC, Lastoria aided in the creation of several service achievements, including: the Assignment Verification Report, Collateral Storage, Review and Remediation Service, Exception Curative Services, Default Assignment Services and Customized Property Report Solutions.

“Debbie is a natural fit for this expanded role and will now be responsible for leading the effort to introduce our trademark customer service and support to industry firms in search of the best possible partner,” John Hillman, NTC’s CEO, said.

“Debbie has been working in this business for over 30 years. She started working in mortgage servicing in 1984 and has the deep industry knowledge required to lead this team,” Hillman added. “She has been a major driving force in establishing Nationwide Title Clearing’s identity as a top service provider in the mortgage industry.”