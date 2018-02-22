Thursday, mortgage software solution provider Calyx Software announced the launch of Zip, a new loan interview platform for loan originators to use with prospective borrowers.

Zip was developed with “today’s borrower in mind,” Calyx explained in a press release. The platform allows LOs to interview prospective borrowers via a custom, branded URL. Borrowers are also able to access the platform online or via mobile device.

Zip prompts prospective borrowers with questions that apply to their unique situation and loan inquiry, which improves the borrower’s experience and the quality of leads originators receive, the company said.

The company touts a quick and easy account set up process. Zip also features a mobile-responsive website design, Spanish language functions and integration with the company’s Point and PointCentral software.

“With overall mortgage originations expected to decrease this year, it’s vital that brokers and lenders have technology in place to help them remain competitive and experience greater success,” said Bob Dougherty, vice president of business development at Calyx Software. “Zip allows loan originators to understand an interested borrower’s needs, their communication preferences, and how far along the borrower is in the mortgage process. Zip levels the playing field with enterprise-level, online lenders—and does it for a fraction of the cost.”