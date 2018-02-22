Equifax announced Thursday it is creating some changes to its digital security system through its new integration with Entersekt, a push-based authentication and mobile app security company.

The credit bureau explained its new integration will add an additional layer of security protecting its online and mobile services.

“Entersekt’s market leading offering enables us to expand our trusted services to various new digital channels,” said Gaurav Khanna, Equifax senior vice president global product management and new product innovation. “Adding Transakt to our platforms provides us with a secure way to identify, reach out to, and interact with our customers.”

Entersekt’s product, Transakt, is a one-touch user experience engineered for today’s mobile-first world. The technology identified each registered mobile device, and opens a trusted channel between it and the digital service provider.

“We are excited to team up with Equifax in enhancing protection of its customers’ identities and personal data,” said Sherif Samy, Entersekt senior vice president of North America. “This alliance plays into our long-standing strategy of partnering with leading global companies to assist them in launching products and services that represent the best in digital innovation, usability, and security.”

This move to increase its digital security comes In the wake of Equifax’s massive data breach that exposed the personal information of 145.5 million U.S. consumers to hackers. The company offered to provide a number of services to the affected consumers, including one year of identity theft protection.

Tuesday, Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, led by Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, sent a letter to Equifax Interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros, asking Equifax to boost the consumer protections made available to breach victims.

And earlier this month, Equifax announced Jamil Farshchi will serve as the credit agency’s new chief information security officer.

Farshchi's hiring comes after the company’s chief information officer and chief security officer “retired” immediately following the announcement of the data breach. The release announcing the two executives’ departure didn’t even list them by name.

Our Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane wrote that a search of the company’s website showed the company’s former chief information officer was Dave Webb, and its former chief security officer was Susan Maudlin.