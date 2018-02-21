This week, fintech company FormFree announced its automated asset verification service, AccountChek, is now available within LendingQB's web-based loan origination software.

The integration enables lenders to order AccountChek Asset reports from LendingQB’s verifications dashboard, the company explained in a press release.

AccountChek enables borrowers to demonstrate ability to repay mortgage loans without tracking down bank statements or other asset document.

“AccountChek provides an ultra-secure and convenient way for borrowers to submit asset and deposit data using any smart device — and now, through our integration with LendingQB, the experience is just as secure and convenient for the loan officer or processor initating the AccountChek process,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler.