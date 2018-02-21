Last January, Arizona police arrested and charged Alfredo Blanco with the murder of missing Realtor Sidney Cranston, whose body was discovered nearly 18 months after he disappeared in June 2015.

A few weeks later, Arizona police then charged a second man, William Glen Sanders, as an accomplice in the murder for tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a dead body.

According to a new report from the Daily Miner’s Hubble Ray Smith, Sanders pleaded guilty on Friday to the concealment charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the tampering with evidence charge. Sanders agreed to cooperate with the Mohave County Attorney’s office and testify against Blanco in his upcoming trial.

Hubble also reported that Sanders was placed on probation and could still be sentenced to prison after Blanco’s trial, which was scheduled to begin in May, but will probably be pushed back to late summer. Blanco pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges, concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

From the report:

Sanders was interviewed by FBI numerous times during the 19-month investigation into Cranston’s disappearance. After reportedly failing a lie-detector test, he led police to Cranston’s body on Jan. 7, 2017, on a ranch about 40 miles east of Kingman. He allegedly told detectives that Blanco shot Cranston with a shotgun inside a home on Wilson Ranch Road and used a backhoe to bury his body. Blanco, a handyman and property manager for Cranston, was arrested at a rehabilitation facility near Phoenix a few days after the body was discovered. Cranston was last seen alive on June 15, 2015.

Cranston was last seen on June 16, 2015, when he reportedly went to show an unknown property to an unknown client near Kingman, Arizona, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.