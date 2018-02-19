Residential lender USA Mortgage has announced the company has transferred ownership from its sole owner, President and CEO Douglas Schukar, to employees in the form of an employee stock ownership plan.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Schukar, who will continue to serve as CEO, said "there is no better way to thank the people who have helped us achieve success as well as reward those who will be leading the charge in the future to enhance our winning customer experience."

From the article: