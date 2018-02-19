The Mortgage Bankers Association recently enhanced its commercial/multifamily team with a pair of experienced hires.

Sharon Walker joined the MBA in late January as the associate vice president of multifamily. Walker will report to Tom Kim, MBA’s senior vice president of commercial/multifamily.

Walker brings many years of experience in commercial and multifamily real estate, particularly in servicing and asset management, to her new role at the MBA. Prior to joining the trade group, Walker was managing director at RED Mortgage Capital.

Earlier in her career, Walker served as vice president of asset management at Walker & Dunlop.

Also joining the MBA is Andrew Foster, who will serve as director, commercial/multifamily.

Foster joined the MBA earlier this month from Fitch Ratings, where he served as director of commercial mortgage. In this role, Foster served as an analyst covering ratings for non-agency and agency commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Earlier in his career, Foster spent time with S&P Global Ratings and C-III Asset Management.

At the MBA, Foster will focus on member engagement and work to increase activities in the capital markets.

Foster will report to Kathy Marquardt, MBA’s vice president of commercial/multifamily.