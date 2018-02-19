Recently confirmed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has made his first staff moves, reportedly naming two senior advisers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ’s Nick Timiraos reports that Powell has named monetary policy specialists Jon Faust and Antulio Bomfim to adviser roles.

Faust, currently a professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University, will be working on a part-time basis, spending one day a week at the Fed until John Hopkins’ academic term ends, according to the report. His role and schedule following the academic year is unclear. Faust served as a senior adviser to Powell’s predecessors, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, from 2012 to 2014.

Bomfim, currently an economist in the Fed’s monetary affairs division, also will serve as a special adviser to Powell, WSJ reported. Bomfim is also a Fed veteran, serving as an economist from 1992 to 2003. He returned as a senior advisor in 2016, following work with research firm Macroeconomic Advisers.

