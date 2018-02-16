Morningstar Inc., the parent company of Morningstar Credit Ratings, announced this week that Brian Grow has been named president of the credit rating agency.

Grow will oversee the day-to-day operations of Morningstar’s credit ratings business. He is based in New York and will report to Haywood Kelly, head of global research at Morningstar, the company explained in a press release.

“Brian has proven to be an extremely effective leader and has helped take Morningstar Credit Ratings from a single-asset class to a full-service and diverse rating agency,” said Kelly. “His analytical and technical expertise, high-quality standards, and history of strategic decision-making will support Morningstar in its mission to help investors reach their financial goals. I look forward to working closely with Brian to continue building our ratings and research offerings.”

“I’m excited to lead our talented team, better understand investor needs, and respond with innovative products,” Grow said. “Morningstar’s long-term perspective allows us to continue building tools and providing insight to the credit market during dynamic economic cycles.”

Grow joined Morningstar Credit Ratings in 2011. Most recently, he served as the managing director of residential mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Previously, he spent a decade in various leadership roles at Standard & Poor’s in its New York and Melbourne, Australia offices. He has also worked for JPMorgan Chase Bank and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.