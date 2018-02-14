CoreLogic, the property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced this week that it hired Pete Carroll to join the company’s government affairs team.

Carroll will serve as executive for public policy and industry relations and will report to Stuart Pratt, global head of public policy and industry relations.

Carroll joins CoreLogic from Quicken Loans, where he was an executive vice president of mortgage policy and counterparty relations.

Earlier in his career, Carroll was senior vice president of capital markets at Wells Fargo and served as the assistant director for the office of mortgage markets at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Carroll also serves on the board of directors for the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization.

“Pete is an accomplished executive who can elevate CoreLogic insights and exercise influence on policy, strategy and innovation to support the transformation of the housing finance sectors here in Washington,” Pratt said in a release. “Pete and I will work together to continue to strengthen the voice and presence of CoreLogic in key government, agency and client discussions.”