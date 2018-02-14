End-to-end digital mortgage solution provider Capsilon announced that Ginger Wilcox is joining the company as the senior vice president of marketing, where she will lead marketing, brand positioning and growth for Capsilon’s products.

Wilcox is a startup veteran and recognized leader in the mortgage, real estate and technology industries. She was most recently part of the team that launched Sindeo. As Sindeo’s chief marketing officer and chief industry officer, Wilcox led brand marketing, customer acquisition, communications and strategic partnerships for the startup.

In a Q&A posted on Capsilon’s website, Wilcox explained that “the enormous opportunity to change an industry” is why she joined Capsilon.

“I started to see an enormous opportunity to help move an entire industry forward. I’ve always believed the future of home financing isn’t just about a sexy front-end, it’s about improving the end-to-end mortgage experience for consumers and lenders alike. This is why I started thinking about mortgage in 2014, and why I am excited to join Capsilon. In joining this smart, diverse and experienced team, I have the chance to fulfill my personal mission of creating a better home financing experience for borrowers with better economics for lenders,” she wrote.

“Ginger is a proven marketing and growth leader with a track record of success in top-performing mortgage, real estate and software companies and is one of the most-connected people in the housing industry,” said Sanjeev Malaney, Capsilon’s founder and CEO. “Her expertise in building strong brands and strategic partnerships in high growth environments will be a tremendous asset as we accelerate our growth in 2018.”