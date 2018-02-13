Private mortgage insurer Radian Group is making some changes to its sales team as it seeks to increase its market share in the mortgage space.

Radian, which also offers risk management products and mortgage and real estate services to financial institutions, announced this week that it “reconfigured its sales team to create a unified focus on selling all Radian products and services.”

According to the company, the aim of the changes is to offer a single point of contact for all Radian products including mortgage insurance and other credit risk management, title and settlement services, real estate valuation, mortgage and real estate transaction diligence, and REO asset management.

Included in the changes are two new hires, both of whom bring significant experience to Radian.

According to Radian, David Kittle is joining the company as senior relationship manager for mortgage bankers. Kittle is a former chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Kittle also previously worked at ComplianceEase as senior vice president of government and industry relations. Prior to joining ComplianceEase, Kittle served as senior vice president of federal solutions for First American Mortgage Solutions.

Also joining Radian is Shelly Schwieso, who will serve as senior relationship manager for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, along with mortgage servicers.

Schwieso is a former senior vice president of business development for Axia Home Loans. Schwieso also served as vice president of mortgage strategies for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

Additionally, Radian announced that Tony Bruschi, who has been with the company since 1985, will serve as senior relationship manager for credit unions.

Radian also announced that Gary Egkan, who has been with Radian since the early 2000’s, will serve as senior relationship manager for banks.

Andy Pollock, who joined Radian’s subsidiary Clayton Holdings in 2015 as senior managing director of Clayton Consulting Services, will be moving to Radian and serving as senior relationship manager for Wall Street, investment banking/private equity and fund managers.

Each of the senior relationship managers will work under Mike Dziuba, Radian’s senior vice president of real estate services and will focus on the largest opportunities within their respective industry segments.

According to the company, the senior relationship managers will work closely with the mortgage insurance sales team, which is being lead by Senior Vice President of Mortgage Insurance Sales Marshall Gayden.

Radian Chief Franchise Officer Brien McMahon will continue to lead the Radian Enterprise Sales team, the company said.

“At Radian, we set ourselves apart from the competition with our unparalleled ability to offer products and services across the mortgage value chain,” Radian CEO Rick Thornberry said. “Our renewed focus at an enterprise level will help increase awareness of all of our products and the value that we can deliver, and help position our company as an even more relevant and prized partner.”