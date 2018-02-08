Last year, Guaranteed Rate and Realogy partnered to form a joint venture that markets Guaranteed Rate mortgages across the Realogy real estate network.

The joint venture, called Guaranteed Rate Affinity, has been in growth mode ever since.

As part of that growth plan, Guaranteed Rate Affinity announced this week that it hired Scott Brady to oversee the company’s central region, which includes Illinois and Missouri.

As senior vice president and divisional manager, Brady is tasked with growing GRA’s business in the central region.

Prior to joining GRA, Brady held a variety of positions with CitiMortgage, where he was an account executive before taking a position in a divisional management role.

Most recently, Brady was area manager for the Greater Chicago market at US Bank.

“We’re thrilled and fortunate to welcome someone with Scott’s experience to the team,” said Guaranteed Rate Affinity Executive Vice President, National Sales David Dickey. “He has an incredible reputation for building high performing teams and partnerships in the Illinois and Missouri market.”

Ralph Melbourne, Guaranteed Rate Affinity managing director added, “As we continue to build out our strong leadership team, having local players like Scott enhances our value proposition.”

Brady said that he is “thrilled” to join GRA and is looking forward to helping the company grow in Illinois and Missouri.