The 2018 Mortgage Bankers Association Servicing conference is gearing up this week in DFW and Safeguard Properties is using the gathering to announce it launched photo capabilities for property preservation work.

The Photo Direct application will introduce panoramic photos, video and audio to the field services industry, according to an advance statement released to HousingWire.

“This is the only mobile system for property preservation today that will provide mortgage servicers with an enhanced, multimedia look into their portfolios,” said Alan Jaffa, CEO of Safeguard. “Video, with the addition of audio, will help Safeguard and its vendor network tell a better story about each property. If a photo is worth 1,000 words, video will speak volumes.”

The Photo Direct options should provide servicers with fuller property condition views to better assess property damage and validate bids for repair work.

“It is our mission to provide preservation services and innovative technologies that proactively protect our clients’ assets and communities across the country. Video and audio capabilities continue Safeguard’s tradition of investing in technologies that help solve the industry’s most challenging problems,” said George Mehok, chief information officer for Safeguard.

The initial implementation of video has a risk-based focus on assessments for basements, roofs, plumbing systems, floors and exterior conditions are currently those triggers, which represent some of the more challenging property preservation perils for mortgage servicers, Safeguard said in the statement.