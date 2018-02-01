GIVING BACK

Supreme Lending’s San Diego, California, branch has partnered with May We Give for Love, a nonprofit organization that provides financial contributions and volunteer support to several local charitable causes. May We Give for Love was started by Supreme Lending loan officer May Nguyen and since its launch it has raised more than $12,000 through events such as charity balls, bowling tournaments and golf tournaments.

The organization has donated to Corazon de Vida, a nonprofit that provides support for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja California, Mexico; Friends of Downtown, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to San Diego City College students and donates holiday gift bags for homebound senior citizens; and Rancho de los Niños, an orphanage in Baja California, Mexico. Its board takes regular trips to the orphanages it supports and encourages volunteers to get involved by visiting the facilities.

BBMC Mortgage selected Army veteran Waymon Hannaman as the winner of the company’s “We’ve Got Your Six” sweepstakes, which pays the mortgage of a military veteran for one year.

Hannaman and his wife, Lana, received the good news just before the start of the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. BBMC’s President of Retail Mortgage, Todd Jones, a former Army captain, made the announcement after former Navy SEAL Kaj Larsen, host of the tailgate experience, drew Waymon Hannaman’s name from a Christmas hat.

As of October 2017, BBMC has given more than $2 million through its Patriot’s Charity Initiative to partner charities in support of military and veteran services.

For the third year in a row, Mortgage Network sponsored the Polar Express Family Holiday Event at The Cabot Theatre in downtown Beverly, Massachusetts. Proceeds from the event, held Dec. 3, will benefit the Rose Marino Charitable Fund and the Kids at The Cabot concert series.

The event began with a Polar Express Fair that included raffles, a visit from Santa Claus and a book signing by Chris Van Allsburg, author of the beloved children’s book, “The Polar Express.” Attendees, including family, friends and employees of Mortgage Network, then attended a screening of the 2004 film version of the book.

“We are proud to once again sponsor this family event targeted to benefit the children of our community during the holiday season and also to support a local revitalization project whose mission is to enrich the cultural life of our entire community,” said Robert McInnes, chairman and CEO of Mortgage Network. “We thank all of our employees, their families and our clients who helped to make this event another great success.”

LAUNCHES

St. Louis-based Vendor Surf has launched a search engine, located at VendorSurf.com. The search engine encompasses the entire mortgage ecosystem – from originations through secondary markets – and features an industry-wide vendor directory that supports all industry roles and departments.

Vendor Surf features custom filters that span 75+ different vendor categories which can be used to narrow down the field to only those value-added partners that best answer the unique requirements of individuals.

Guaranteed Rate has teamed up with Realogy for a joint venture that markets Guaranteed Rate’s mortgages across Realogy’s real estate network. Guaranteed Rate Affinity is now led by the newly-hired David Dickey.