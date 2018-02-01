SPONSORED CONTENT

The COMPANY

Mortgage Contracting Services provides property preservation and inspection services for banks and mortgage servicers throughout the U.S. and its surrounding territories. MCS’ services include property inspections, property preservation, REO property maintenance, vacant property registrations, valuation services, title and closing services, steel security products and other mortgage-related services.

The company works with its nationwide network of vendors to ensure properties are preserved and maintained in a manner that complies with regulatory guidelines.

“By working together we are able to mitigate client risk and lessen neighborhood blight on the properties we manage,” said Caroline Reaves, CEO of MCS.

“In addition to our quality service, MCS adds value to our clients by being a reliable partner in anticipating our clients’ needs. From adding new service offerings to reinvesting in our technology enhancements; we are constantly on the lookout of how we can better serve our clients.”

MCS recently streamlined multiple operational processes to increase productivity in protecting and preserving properties. Through this enhancement, the company will be able to continue focusing on enhancing its reporting abilities and quality assurance.

“MCS has built a management team with more than 750 years of combined experience in the mortgage services industry and through that experience we have gained long-tenured relationships with many of the largest financial institutions in the industry.

“Our clients trust us to perform services on their behalf based on the emphasis we place on quality assurance at every level of the organization,” Reaves said.

The EXECUTIVES

Caroline Reaves, CEO

Caroline Reaves was named CEO of MCS in October 2009, and her leadership extends to being an active member of MCS’ board as well as the chairperson of MBA’s P&P Work Group, a position she has held for over 15 years. Reaves has been in the mortgage industry for over 30 years. She joined MCS in March 2007 as president and chief operating officer, leading the expansion of the company’s Dallas office.

John Maxwell, COO of MCS

John Maxwell has been COO of MCS since October 2010 and is responsible for the management of strategic organizational operations to ensure consistent company growth, as well as for building and maintaining relationships with financial institution leaders. Maxwell has more than 40 years in the industry, and his experience includes management roles in loan servicing acquisitions, default management and more. Before being named to his current position, he was MCS’ executive vice president of operations.

Chad Mosley, COO of MCS Solutions

Chad Mosley is COO of MCS Solutions, the division of MCS providing property valuations, title and closing services, vacant property security and other mortgage-related services. Mosley joined MCS in the summer of 2008 as assistant vice president of business development and in 2012 was promoted to senior vice president. Promoted to chief operating officer in 2016, Mosley now assumes executive responsibility for MCS Valuations, MCS Title and Vacant Property Security (VPS). He has more than 15 years of industry experience managing all sides of the mortgage process from originations to the disposition of REO properties.