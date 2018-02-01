SPONSORED CONTENT

The COMPANY

Lenders, servicers and investors need to work with a partner they can trust. In a time when so many service providers are closing their doors, it is becoming increasingly important to pick a reliable company that will be there for the long haul.

As part of the First American family of companies, First American Mortgage Solutions provides direct access to one source of tools, expertise and the richest document repository in the industry, numbering 6 billion document images. Backed by First American’s rich industry heritage and strong financial position — with total revenue of $5.6 billion in 2016 — the company is able to offer convenience, confidence and certainty throughout the mortgage lifecycle.Backed by First American’s rich industry heritage and strong financial position — with total revenue of $5.6 billion in 2016 — the company is able to offer convenience, confidence and certainty throughout the mortgage lifecycle.

“No one in the industry has assembled the assets that we have in post-closing and servicing, and only our solutions are backed by the stability, sustainability and scalability of First American,” said Kristen Songrath, vice president of division operations at First American Mortgage Solutions.

As a result of making continual investments, including strategic acquisitions across the business, First American Mortgage Solutions has further strengthened its ability to serve lenders, servicers and investors. A major benefit of working with a company of this size and magnitude, versus a smaller boutique firm, is tactical capacity.

For example, because of last year’s natural disasters, banks are projecting thousands of additional loan modifications in affected areas. To meet the needs of one of their customers — a large bank — First American Mortgage Solutions was able to allocate training and resources to process the influx of orders.

“We are the one source for comprehensive solution sets, while our competitors offer pieces or parts,” Songrath said. “Our customers also benefit by leveraging the deep industry experience and cohesive operations among all of our assets, which work together instead of in isolation.”

In addition, First American continues to lead the industry with its best-in-class CleanFile Solutions business, which spans both origination and servicing. This single, vertically integrated suite combines post-closing document management, quality control services, file perfection, and lien release generation and recording.

“With CleanFile Solutions, lenders and servicers can seamlessly order lien releases, assignment services, property information reports, document research, title policy retrieval and replacement, and collateral file perfection products — all in one place,” said Chris Brinkley, also a vice president of division operations. “We will continue to integrate our legacy and newly acquired assets to bolster the superior depth and breadth of our post-closing and servicing solution sets.”

First American Mortgage Solutions continues to innovate to meet the changing needs of its customers. In October 2017, the company launched an interactive platform, Digital Gateway, to provide seamless access to application programming interfaces (APIs) for its data and solutions, enabling customization, automation and the creation of new applications throughout the loan lifecycle for its customers.

The company, together with First American’s broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, quality control, fulfillment services and default services.

First American is proud to have been named by Fortune magazine in 2017 to the Fortune 500, Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and the Best Workplaces for Women lists — one of only 15 companies named to all three lists.

The EXECUTIVES

Chris Brinkley, VP, Division Operations

Chris Brinkley oversees the CleanFile Solutions team responsible for post-closing and servicing products and services for curing, perfecting and completing collateral files.

Kristen Songrath, VP, Division Operations

Kristen Songrath oversees default title products for modifications, servicing QC, deed in lieu, foreclosures, signing and trustee services, nationwide posting and publication, and REO asset closing.