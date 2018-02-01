SPONSORED CONTENT

The COMPANY

Black Knight is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals. For mortgage servicers, the company provides proven, reliable and comprehensive solutions that support all aspects of servicing and default – from loan boarding to disposition.

Black Knight’s solutions help its clients address regulatory requirements, and enable servicers of all sizes to better manage and mitigate risk, realize greater efficiencies and drive improved financial performance.

The core of Black Knight’s servicing solutions is LoanSphere MSP — the mortgage industry’s leading servicing system — which supports all sizes of portfolios, loan types and processes. The system automates all areas of loan servicing, including setup and maintenance, customer service, cashiering, escrow administration, investor accounting and default management.

The broad-based functionality of MSP supports a wide range of loan products, including fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable rate mortgages, construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and biweekly and daily simple-interest loans.

The highly secure and reliable system has a proven track record — it has been on the market for more than 50 years and currently helps servicers manage over 33 million active loans every day.

“MSP delivers tremendous benefits to our clients, helping them improve performance and efficiencies, and better manage risk,” said Joe Nackashi, Black Knight’s president. “In addition, the system is continually enhanced to provide the advanced capabilities, functionality and support, as well as the innovation servicers need to compete in an ever-changing market.”

Integrated with MSP are Black Knight’s suite of LoanSphere default solutions, which include: LoanSphere Loss Mitigation, LoanSphere Bankruptcy, LoanSphere Foreclosure, LoanSphere Claims and LoanSphere Invoicing.

“Black Knight provides a comprehensive suite of technologies tailored for servicing non-performing loans,” said Nackashi. “Not only do they greatly streamline default processing, but also deliver end-to-end support via integration with MSP. No other provider can match the broad spectrum of solutions to support servicers across the loan lifecycle.”

All of Black Knight’s servicing and default solutions support evolving regulatory requirements and provide an audit trail of activities occurring on the loan to help with compliance reviews.

The company invests in its technologies to deliver innovative products with superior capabilities. The company is focused on delivering integrated, data driven and intelligent solutions that enhance automation and support clients’ digital strategies.

In addition, Black Knight sees great opportunity in its enterprise business intelligence platform, which enables servicers to take advantage of the vast amount of data they possess not only within their servicing operations, but also across their organization.

Using a client’s loan data, Black Knight now has the ability to link it with public records information and proprietary industry data to provide servicers with unsurpassed views into their operations, helping turn information into opportunities for revenue, growth and risk mitigation.

“Our solutions can provide access and deeper insight into data at any point in the loan lifecycle — from prospect capture to final mortgage disposition,” Black Knight CEO Tom Sanzone said. “Our innovative business intelligence technology can help make data easier to view, understand and act upon, getting the right data to the right person at the right time.”

The EXECUTIVES

Tom Sanzone, CEO

Tom Sanzone has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Black Knight, Sanzone was executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. He has also served as chief administrative officer at Merrill Lynch and as chief information officer for Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

Joe Nackashi, President

Joe Nackashi has more than 25 years of experience providing innovative technology solutions to the financial services industry. Previously, he served as chief information officer and head of the servicing solutions division of Lender Processing Services.