Changing demographics fuel the rise of multigenerational living

How builders are capitalizing on the growing trend

February 1, 2018
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Homebuilders Lennar Millenials Minority homeownership PulteGroup
[Subscribers only] Multigenerational living, where two or more adult generations live under the same roof, is becoming a growing trend in the U.S. Currently about 19% of Americans now live in a multigenerational household, the highest level since 1950. That amounts to about 60.6 million adults in 2014, up from 57 million adults in 2012. And homebuilders have taken notice, designing houses specifically catered to this segment.
This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2018

Changing demographics fuel the rise of multigenerational living

Feature

What features do buyers really want in today's housing market?

Deborah Huso
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Would-be homeowners are inundated with picture-perfect examples of new and remodeled homes brimming with upgrades. But in the real world, homebuilders and investors must calculate the rate of return on these sometimes fleeting trends, weighing what buyers want with what they can actually afford. This feature looks at which features buyers of different age demographics consider the most important, and what that means for sellers.

Commentary

Mortgage servicers still face headwinds under CFPB amended rules

Katie Brewer
Katie Brewer
 Servicing
We’ve found that the handling and posting of payments during bankruptcy has been a widespread issue in our testing environment. Specifically, there is increased risk exposure in pre-and post-petition payment application and treatment, both inside and outside of the bankruptcy plan. Servicers and sub-servicers have created manual workflow workarounds to address the issue, however, it does open the servicer up to more exposure to calculation errors.