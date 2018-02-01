From HW Magazine
Mortgage servicers still face headwinds under CFPB amended rules
Billing statements and servicing transfers represent continued risk
We’ve found that the handling and posting of payments during bankruptcy has been a widespread issue in our testing environment. Specifically, there is increased risk exposure in pre-and post-petition payment application and treatment, both inside and outside of the bankruptcy plan. Servicers and sub-servicers have created manual workflow workarounds to address the issue, however, it does open the servicer up to more exposure to calculation errors.