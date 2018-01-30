Waterstone Mortgage Corp. recently announced it is making changes to its leadership in the Southeast with the appointments of three new regional vice presidents.

The national lender added David Holbrook [pictured first below], Dustin Owen [pictured second] and Michael Smalley [pictured third] as regional vice presidents for the southeastern area of the nation.

“We are proud and honored to name David, Dustin and Mike as regional vice presidents,” said Eric Egenhoefer, Waterstone Mortgage president and CEO. “They have shown tremendous growth, leadership, and achievement during their time at Waterstone Mortgage.”

All three new appointees previously served as co-managers for the Waterston Mortgage Winter Park region for the past 10 years. This includes offices in Clearwater, Jupiter, Fort Myers, Fort Walton Beach, Lynn Haven, Niceville, Ocala, Port Orange, Tallahassee and Winter Park, all of which are in Florida.

Owen joined Waterstone Mortgage in 2008, and has since earned the company’s president’s club achievement as his team ranked in the top group of loan originators.

Holbrook also joined the company in 2008, and Waterstone Mortgage explained his expertise has driven the company’s success in the southeastern region.

Smalley also earned a spot in the company’s president’s club achievement as his team was recognized in the company’s top 10 loan originators for five consecutive years.

And the three new leaders explained more growth is expected as they plan on opening two additional Florida offices by the end of 2018.