National lender Land Home Financial Services has announced the addition of Joe Mckone as its new area manager for the Bay Area, Southern California, and Nevada.

McKone is a 20-year mortgage industry veteran and joins Land Home after serving as an executive vice president for First California Mortgage Company, where he oversaw the lender’s wholesale, retail, consumer direct, affinity sales and the company’s operations teams. He has more 15 years of executive level production and operations team management experience.

“Joe has a history of being a strong leader and has the character to retain solid relationships with both our sales people and our customers”, said Brad Waite, president and CEO at Land Home. “He has an excellent track record of driving production and yielding positive results – something we are very excited to put to use in the Bay Area, Southern California and Nevada regions.”

Land Home, a community-based lender, works to build and support communities nationwide with various state-specific community-based lending programs and an ongoing core campaign of giving through their “Funding It Forward” program.

“Land Home has a special mix of history, vision and talent,” said McKone. “For over 20 years I’ve been blessed to help families achieve the dream of homeownership and I couldn’t be happier to join an organization where I will not only carry on that passion but drive it forward with likeminded people and community-centric loan programs.”