Many Wall Street experts forecast that recently passed tax reform will increase merger and acquisition activity in the year to come.

Previously, one expert explained that the increasing uncertainty about the future of Dodd-Frank and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is driving some lenders to sell-out.

“It’s hard to buy new technology to mitigate risk for your company without some specificity, without some clarity on the direction of where we’re going,” Menlo Managing Director Rick Roque said in an interview with HousingWire.

Back in 2016, the Mortgage Bankers Association also predicted that mergers and acquisitions will heat up over the next two years.

And readers need to look no further than HousingWire’s own In the Money section to see mergers and acquisition activity within mortgage lending continues to remain strong.