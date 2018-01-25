Portland-based WFG National Title Insurance Co. is expanding its national commercial services division, appointing industry veteran Erin Sheckler to lead the effort for the company.

Based in Seattle, the expanded commercial group will be overseen by Erin Sheckler, newly appointed senior vice president of the company’s national commercial services division. Sheckler’s primary focus will be to grow WFG’s commercial market share by expanding the commercial presence in direct owned western operations while leveraging the WFG agency network in the eastern states through the National Agency Commercial Services group, which is based in Orlando, Florida, the company said in a press release.

Sheckler, who joined WFG in May 2017, brings almost 20 years of commercial real estate and escrow experience to the role. She most recently served as president of a Bellevue, Washington-based title company. Sheckler has also served in positions of commercial sales and escrow during her career, including working with one of the industry’s largest underwriters.

According to Sheckler, WFG’s growing commercial division will be supported by multiple Lloyd’s of London syndicates.

“Our clients will be supported by a deep resource unlike any other in the industry, empowering them to compete for the very largest commercial transactions,” she said.

“Erin has built successful operations repeatedly throughout her career,” said Patrick Stone, chairman and CEO of WFG. “We fully expect that her legal training, her operational experience, her knowledge of commercial real estate, her attention to detail and unwavering focus on the client will fuel the rapid expansion of her division.”