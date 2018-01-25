On Thursday, Churchill Mortgage announced the launch of its Certified Homebuyer Program, aimed at improving how borrowers search for and purchase a home.

Churchill is now offering borrowers the opportunity to be pre-underwritten for their mortgage. This initial step will enable those borrowers to get ahead of other buyers and have the confidence that any qualified offer they make on a house will go through in the most efficient manner possible, the company said in a release.

“The first step to debt free homeownership is finding the property you want and getting it under contract, but in many markets, there is a high level of competition between borrowers who may be interested in the same property,” said Mike Hardwick, president of Churchill Mortgage. “Churchill’s Certified Homebuyer Program was designed to help our borrowers get a head start on securing funding so they are positioned to present offers that are already pre-approved and pre-underwritten – increasing their odds of having their offer selected.”