Solutions provider Informative Research has announced the addition of Tim Cox as the company’s new SVP of operations.

Cox, who has 19 years of mortgage experience, will be responsible for conceptualizing and implementing new methodologies, processes, and systems set to improve Informative Research’s service across all products, the company said.

“Tim is a proven leader known for being innovative and executing strategic plans that exceed normal standards,” declared Scott Horn, chief operating officer of Informative Research. “Not only is his work ethic astounding, but his ability to evaluate a process and strengthen it with the client in mind makes him uniquely qualified for this role.”

Before joining Informative Research, Cox served as the chief administrative officer at LoanBeam and the chief strategy officer for Mortgage Quality Management and Research. Earlier in his career, Cox built up his experience working at Citibank for eight years, and at Lenders One as a senior manager of national programs.

“Informative Research is one of those rare companies that’s not afraid of change, and that’s what really drew me to this opportunity. And while their service is already renowned and excels the industry standard, they are still determined to improve how they operate and make the client experience that much better. There’s no ceiling on what IR can achieve through an exceptional company culture coupled with a deep-seated desire to deliver valuable solutions to every client, and that’s the kind of company I want to be a part of,” Cox said.