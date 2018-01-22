Independent mortgage cooperative The Mortgage Collaborative announced today the addition of forecasting and analytics firm iEmergent to its preferred partner network.

iEmergent, a 2017 HW Tech100 winner, offers TMC members market-based forecasts that can drill down into communities, making the intelligence relevant to both high-level strategic issues and specific market challenges, the co-op said in a release.

“We’re thrilled to have such an innovative data provider like iEmergent joining our preferred partner network,” said Jim Park, Chief Executive Officer of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Our members are going to be truly impressed with the forward-looking information at their fingertips on the Mortgage MarketSmart mapping platform that will help lenders expand their business strategically.”

iEmergent specializes in providing forward-looking market intelligence to organizations and professionals in the banking, lending, and housing industries. iEmergent’s signature offering is Mortgage MarketSmart, a web-based application that helps organizations understand, analyze and leverage iEmergent's intelligence.

"We are excited to partner with TMC and provide their robust network of members with industry leading market insight, opportunity forecasts, and strategic analysis,” shared Bernard Nossuli, chief operating officer of iEmergent. “By knowing what’s next in a market, iEmergent enables lenders to anticipate change and capture opportunity as efficiently as possible, which is especially important as margins for lenders continue to narrow.”