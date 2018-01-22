Genworth Mortgage Insurance has promoted Steve Hitchings to serve as the company’s Housing Finance Authority director.

Hitchings, a 32-year veteran of GE/Genworth Mortgage Insurance, will support Genworth’s market-leading HFA segment.

Hitchings most recently served as an account development manager, where for the past five years he has supported Genworth’s HFA segment.

In his new role, Hitchings will work directly with Genworth’s sales team to continue delivering on the company’s HFA value proposition and support the company’s growth initiatives, including aligning HFA, customer and investor needs to create differentiated and unique borrower solutions, helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership, the company said in a press release.

"Over the years Steve has brought an unparalleled mix of experience and expertise to our HFA segment, and we’re thrilled to have him assume control as we continue growing the platform,” said John Clifford, senior vice president of commercial operations at Genworth Mortgage Insurance. "His deep HFA and business acumen, stellar sales collaboration, exceptional customer focus and robust problem-solving skills make him uniquely qualified to deliver the value and service that our customers have come to expect from us."