Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement on a short-term bill that funds the government and its agencies through Feb. 8. The Senate voted 81-18 to advance the spending bill, where it is expected to pass easily, the AP reports. House approval is expected to come later.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said that in exchange for the deal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed to begin debate on immigration policy, the issue that stalled the budget passage, by that date.

Reaction from organizations such as MoveOn strongly criticize the deal to reopen the government because it skimps on protections for young people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“This is a bad, outrageous deal. Trump and Republicans in Congress stood with their anti-immigrant nativist base, and too many Democrats backed down, abandoned Dreamers, and failed to fight for their values,” MoveOn said in a statement. “The fight is far from over—with days until DACA expires for all recipients and with the Senate now likely to consider the Dream Act that the vast majority of Americans support, the grassroots progressive movement is committed to mobilizing alongside Dreamers until we win.”

In a statement, President Trump praised the deal.

"I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and are now willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders, and insurance for vulnerable children. As I have always said, once the government is funded, my Administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country,” the statement read.

