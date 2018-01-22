LoanLogics announced today that industry veteran Bill Neville has joined the company as its president and chief operating officer.

In his new role, Neville will be responsible for overseeing the company's operational controls, technology and software development, and the procedures and staff required to scale and grow the company. In addition to his executive role, Neville will also serve as a member of LoanLogics' board of directors, the company said in a release.

Neville has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as president for Finastra’s North American area. Prior to Finastra, he served as a board director and later president of U.S. business to its predecessor company, D+H, where was integral to the company's acquisition of various companies including Mortgagebot, Avista Solutions and Harland Financial. Neville has also served as managing director and head of Citi's North American hedge fund servicing business.

The company said that current CEO and now former president Brian Fitzpatrick will focus more of his time and energy on strategy, revenue growth, new clients, new products and continuing to improve customer satisfaction. As the CEO, Fitzpatrick also serves as LoanLogics' "chief culture officer" and will be responsible for ensuring the organization remains faithful to its values during a time of rapid growth, the company explained.

"We are thrilled Bill is joining LoanLogics, especially at this critical time in the company's growth," said Fitzpatrick. "In particular, Bill's expertise in financial planning, organizational development, product management and financial services technology make him a perfect fit for this role. We expect him to have a significant impact on LoanLogics' future."

"LoanLogics has earned a stellar reputation by doing more than any other company to ensure the quality of loan file data in financial transactions," said Neville. "In fact, the company's LoanHD loan quality management software is the go-to platform for lenders that need to ensure data is verified and validated, reducing risk and improving profitability. I look forward to playing an instrumental role in the company's continued growth by improving upon its financial strength and operational efficiency."