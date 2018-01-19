Wintrust announced today that it is raising its minimum wage following the recently enacted tax reform bill.

All of the bank's eligible non-commissioned hourly employees will see the minimum wage jump to $15 per hour. The bank said it expects that more than 600 employees will benefit from the raise.

“I am very proud of the company that Wintrust has become since our first bank opened over 26 years ago,” said Edward J. Wehmer, Wintust president and CEO. “But our accomplishments are merely a reflection of our employees and their dedication, hard work and passion for delivering exceptional service to our customers and the communities we serve. Accordingly, I am very pleased that we can share some of the benefits of the recently enacted tax reform with our valued employees.”

Wintrust joins the ranks of other banks such as PNC, Wells Fargo, BB&T and more, that increased their minimum wages following the passage of tax reform legislation.