Two and half years after the company he founded went bankrupt, Wingspan Portfolio Advisors CEO and President Steven Horne landed at Hladik, Onorato & Federman, a multi-state law firm focused on mortgage banking and compliance and real estate development.

“As the founder of Alta Vista, I have been working with companies to help them grow both organically through client development and strategically through mergers and acquisitions. Joining HOF is a natural complement to that experience,” said Steven Horne.

Horne will serve the firm in the position Of Counsel. Horne (pictured, below) is an attorney admitted to the bar in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Steven brings over 2 decades of deep, multi-faceted financial service, investor and regulatory experience to the firm, the company said in a statement. His successful legal career coupled with his vast industry experience presents the firm with a dynamic opportunity to add strategic value to its client base and operations, the press release added.

“We are excited about the broad prospects for success that Steven brings to the firm, and look forward to the growth of our firm’s complex litigation, default servicing and regulatory compliance efforts,” said Partner Stephen M. Hladik.

When Wingspan finally went under, it listed $1,236,986.76 in assets and $12,070,346.87 in liabilities.