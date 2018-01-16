Movement Mortgage, one of the nation’s largest purchase mortgage lenders, announced this week that it hired Stephen Polacek to serve as the company’s new chief credit officer.

In this role, Polacek will oversee the lender’s credit risk management operation.

Specifically, Polacek will have responsibility for Movement’s credit quality, credit culture, credit risk management, and overall credit processes, the company said in a release. Polacek will report to Movement Mortgage Chief Financial Officer Laura Bowles.

Polacek brings more than 30 years of experience in credit, risk management, regulatory compliance, and mortgage finance to Movement.

Polacek joins Movement from global advisory firm KPMG, where served as director, financial risk management advisory.

Earlier in his career, Polacek held management roles at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Fannie Mae.

“Steve is a talented leader who will bring extensive experience and a deep knowledge of credit risk and regulatory compliance to our team,” Bowles said. “We look forward to building on our commitment to excellent credit management with his expertise.”