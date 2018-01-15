The National Association of Home Builders announced it elected four senior officials to take over top leadership positions.

The new leaders were announced Thursday at NAHB’s International Builders’ show in Orlando, Florida.

NAHB, which represents the interests of the nation's housing professionals through advocacy, education and research, elected Randy Noel as its new chairman of the board. Noel is a Louisiana-based custom home builder with more than 30 years of experience in the home building industry. He is currently the president of Reve, a custom home building firm.

“We will work this year to keep the housing recovery on track and to reduce burdensome regulations that harm housing affordability and inhibit job creation,” Noel said. “We will also urge Congress and the White House to ensure that housing remains a national priority and to promote policies that will provide affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities for hard-working American families.”

The association also elected Greg Ugalde, a Connecticut builder and developer who holds more than 25 years of experience, as first vice chairman of the board. Ugalde is currently president and chief legal officer of T&M Building Co., one of the largest homebuilders in Connecticut.

Dean Mon, a New Jersey builder with more than 30 years of experience, was elected as the second vice chairman of the board. Currently, Mon is president of the D.R. Mon Group, which specializes in the development and construction of classic urban living projects throughout New Jersey.

And finally, John Fowke joined NAHB as the third vice chairman of the board. Fowke is a custom homebuilder with 40 years of industry experience, and is owner and president of Homes by John C. Fowke.

2017 NAHB Chairman and MacDonald Companies CEO Granger MacDonald will remain on the leadership team as immediate past chairman.

Rounding out the association's leadership is NAHB CEO Jerry Howard, from Washington, D.C. Howard heads up a professional staff of more than 240 working out of the National Housing Center in Washington. He has served as the association’s CEO and executive vice president since February 2001. Previously, Howard was NAHB’s chief tax counsel.