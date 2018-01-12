Single-family online marketplace Roofstock has announced the addition of Suresh Srinivasan as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Srinivasan has 20 years’ experience leading marketing, product, and e-commerce functions at Fortune 500 and high-growth tech startups, Roofstock said in a release. Most recently, Srinivasan served as the senior vice president of marketing for Xome. He will be responsible for accelerating growth of Roofstock’s marketplace for single-family rental homes and developing the company’s partnership network.

“We’re excited to welcome Suresh to our growing team at Roofstock,” said Gary Beasley, chief executive officer and co-founder at Roofstock. “Suresh is an experienced marketing leader with a history of building successful companies. His guidance and contributions to business development will be key as we continue to expand into new markets and grow the capabilities of our investment platform.”

“It’s a great time to be joining Roofstock. The company has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years, including significant repeat customer purchases and sales, which is a testament to how invaluable Roofstock has already become to investors in this $3 trillion industry,” said Srinivasan.

“There’s an incredible opportunity here to marry cutting edge data science with analytics-driven product development and marketing to broaden access to this asset class. People need a simple way to find lucrative real estate investment opportunities and compare them to alternative investment options, like stocks and bonds, and then easily move their investment dollars around to suit their wealth creation goals. This will be a key focus in 2018 in addition to unlocking Roofstock’s proprietary data to make unique real estate investing insights available to everyone,” added Srinivasan.