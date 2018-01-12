Realogy recently announced the appointment of Dave Gordon as the company’s executive vice president, chief technology officer.

Gordon, who begins his role with the company on January 22, has more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology, innovation and business operations in the financial services industry and will report directly to Realogy CEO and President Ryan Schneider.

"Dave Gordon brings a strong business background with substantial expertise transforming and building leading-edge technology organizations, building digital products and recruiting great talent,” Schneider said. “He is an innovative leader who will be responsible for our technology transformation and working closely with Realogy's other business leaders to help drive our aggressive change agenda."

Prior to joining Realogy, Gordon served for the past three years as the U.S. chief technology and operations officer at BMO Financial Group, where he led the strategic technology, operations and data initiatives in the United States.

Before then, Gordon served in multiple officer roles at Promontory Financial Group from 2013 to 2015, including chief administrative officer and chief technology and information officer, where he led technology, facilities and human resources.

"I am excited to join Realogy and help lead the changes that will enable the company to fully leverage its technology and data scale and increase the use of analytics in an integrated manner across business lines,” Gordon said. “It's a tremendous opportunity to work with Ryan Schneider and the Realogy leadership and technology teams as we focus on driving a technology transformation intended to improve business results."